Sharjah: Under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS), the 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament will take place from May 8-14, with the participation of 340 players from 25 Arab teams in four sports including basketball, volleyball, shooting and archery.

This year’s edition will highlight the importance of sports during Ramadan, enhance athletes’ talents and abilities in order to compete in various tournaments. The Ramadan Sports Tournament reflects SWS keenness to organise year-long activities to keep the players in top-form, which contribute to the advancement of women’s sports locally and the Arab region.