Abu Dhabi: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sergiu Toma, who will be leading UAE’s challenge in Judo at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang starting August 18, will complete his preparations by taking part in the International Judo Federation’s (IJF) Budapest Grand Prix on Friday.

Toma in 2016 had provided UAE with the second medal at the Olympics after Shaikh Ahmad Bin Hasher’s gold medal winning effort in shooting at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

He had defeated Italy’s Matteo Marconcini by Ippon in the third place -81kg weight class after losing to eventual gold medallist Russia’s Khasan Khalmurzaev in semis.

The 31-year-old Moldovan-born UAE judoka will be joined by Ivan Remarenco at Budapest while the team for the Asia’s showpiece event will also comprise Victor Scvortov.

“We are not looking at results from this competition, but if they do well, we’ll be happy for them, if not, they can travel with a few lessons learnt,” said Naser Al Tamimi, general secretary of the UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kick Boxing Federation.

“This will be both Toma and Remarenco’s last preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games. Scvortov who is the third member of the team is currently training in Tokyo, Japan and will be flying directly to join his teammates in Jakarta,” revealed Al Tamimi.

“We strongly believe in these boys and all three are medal prospects. We are very positive of winning medals but, having said that, we must also be realistic that nothing can be taken for granted,” said Al Tamimi, who felt that the Judokas from Japan, Korea and Central Asia are the ones the UAE boys will have to be wary off.

“Obviously it’s not an easy task to win against some of the world class judokas. Sergiu made us proud at 2016 Rio and we hope all three can reach the medal rounds,” said Al Tamimi.

Toma’s Games success had come in 81kg but at the Asian Games he will compete in 90kg weight division. Thirty-year-old Scvortov will lead the UAE in the 73kg and while Remarenco will be looking to be amongst the medals in the 100kg.

“The federation had nothing to do with the selection of the weight. It’s something that Sergiu had decided himself. He felt comfortable competing in the heavier weight after the Olympics,” said Al Tamimi adding that after 2016 Rio Games, the Asian Games has been the federation’s next goal.

“We have a programme for all our national team judokas, including the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October. We always believed Sergiu, Victor and Ivan as role models who fit in to our program to further promote and develop our youth to reach Olympic level. We have created a pathway and time will tell us where we are headed to.”