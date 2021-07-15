Pranati Nayak, ill-prepared for the Olympics, will have the task cut out to maintain Dipa Karmakar's legacy. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: The gymnastics arena of Olympics was beyond the reach of Indian athletes till Dipa Karmakar, a feisty customer from the North Eastern state of Tripura, changed the perception with a fourth place finish in Rio 2016. It will be left to Pranati Nayak, India’s lone entry in gymnastics in Tokyo 2020, to carry on the mantle - though the odds are stacked against her.

Unbelievable as it may sound, but all the 26-year-old athlete had by way of preparation was a two-week training session - arranged in a bio-bubble for her by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials in Kolkata after the confirmation came through on June 29 that Pranati has made the cut on a continental quota. Nayak was the reserve behind a Sri Lankan gymnast on the Asian quota and had to wait till the last minute to find herself on the list.

A resident of a remote Pingla village in Medinipur district, she had based herself in Kolkata since May when it appeared that the Bengal gymnast stood a chance of realising her Olympic dream - training in local clubs whenever possible as India were reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

‘‘The lockdown across the country for nearly one and-a-half years totally scuppered my plans as I come from a village where facilities like an uneven bar or vault simply don’t exist. I improvised a few routines at home for more than a year to stay fit and and keep my weight under control,’’ Pranati told Gulf News during an exclusive interview over phone before leaving for New Delhi. She will be in the first batch of Indian contingent scheduled to leave for Tokyo on Saturday (July 17).

It was in 2019 when Pranati shot into limelight with a bronze medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship, while her last international exposure in a meet in Germany in end-2019, where she underscored her potential with a total of 45.6 points.

“I was astonished at the news of me making it to the Games, to be honest. I didn’t have international exposure since 2019 and was at home for more than a year. Even the Asian Gymnastics Championships in China in May got cancelled. Amid all the challenges, I had lost all my confidence. There was a point when my coach Lakshman Sharma, who had been conducting online classes for me, consoled me saying don’t think it’s the end of this world if you can’t make it to Olympics as you still have the World Championships and Asian Games next year,’’ she recalled.

Did she pick the brains of Dipa, who had narrowly failed to get to a medal in Rio but had created enough waves with the dangerous ‘Produnova’ vault? ‘‘Of course, she has advised me to take care of the smaller details like the music for the floor exercises,’’ said Pranati, who will be playing a Bollywood number, ‘Masallah, Masallah’ from the film Ek Tha Tiger - a Salman Khan starrer - as the music.

‘‘My aim will be to give off my best score despite all the limitations. My father, Sumanta Nayak, had made immense sacrifices for this moment and I would like to make the family prooud,’’ said Pranati, who will perform floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and vault in the allround team as well as individual event.