Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh (right) being challenged by an Argentine player during their FIH Pro League match in April. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: Manpreet Singh, captain of men’s hockey team who has been named along with M.C. Mary Kom as one of the two flagbearers of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of Olympic Games in Tokyo, is simply overwhelmed at the honour.

“This is amazing and I am speechless,” said Manpreet when he heard about Indian Olympic Association’s decision on Monday.

The 29-year-old star midfielder, who has 269 international caps and will be taking part in his third Olympics, said it’s a huge moment not only for him but also for Indian hockey. “I think it’s a huge honour to be named the flagbearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom. I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career and it is also a huge moment for hockey. I thank the Indian Olympic Association for this great opportunity and I am looking forward to the responsibility at the opening ceremony in Tokyo,” he told Hockey India.

Manpreet became only the sixth hockey player to be named the flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony at the Olympics. Lal Shah Bhokari (1932 Olympics), Major Dhyan Chand (1936 Olympics), Balbir Singh Sr (1952 & 1956 Olympics), Zafar Iqbal (1984 Olympics) and Pargat Singh (1996 Olympics) have had the honour of being flagbearers of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games in the past.

Congratulating Manpreet, Gyanendro Ningombam, President of Hockey India said: “Manpreet has been the cynosure of India men’s hockey team for many years now and he has led the team to some significant victories as the captain in the past couple of years including the Asia Cup triumph and bronze medal at the FIH World League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017 apart from playing a significant role in the team’s qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

''We at Hockey India are very proud that the IOA has named Manpreet along with Mary Kom as the flagbearers of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. I congratulate Manpreet and also wish him and the team the very best for their campaign in Tokyo.”