Fifteenth seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus became the latest seed to crash out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. An ankle injury severely restrained the movement of the World No. 14, who lost to Madison Keys of the United States 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday.
Keys advanced to the quarterfinals, where the World No. 23 will meet the winner of the match between ninth-seeded Kazakh Elena Rybakina and fifth-seeded American Coco Gauff.
In other matches, third seed Jessica Pegula of the United States and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic entered the last eight. Pegula despatched Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-3, while Pliskova overcame the challenge of Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2.
Pegula will clash with the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic and Czech Karolina Muchova. Pliskova, the World No. 18, will play the winner of the match between the top-seeded Pole Iga Swiatek and 14th-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova.