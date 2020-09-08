A crestfallen Novak Djokovic heads for the locker room after being defaulted from the US Open late on Sunday. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: There simply seems to be no end to world number one Novak Djokovic’s karma equation after a nearly four-year-old video has resurfaced with the Serb brushing off concerns that his frustrations could one day cost him dearly.

Djokovic was defaulted from the US Open in his Round of 16 match against Pablo Carreno Busta late on Sunday after he had unintentionally hit a line judge with a ball while trailing 5-6 in the first set against his Spanish opponent.

Chasing a more-than-likely 18th Grand Slam, and along with it a smooth 26-0 unbeaten start to the 2020 season, Djokovic skipped the post-match media interaction and instead issued an apologetically-laden statement on his social media platform.

And now, Djokovic’s earlier refusal to acknowledge his faults has come into focus after a fan shared the old video from a press conference at the 2016 ATP Finals held at the O2 Arena in London in November and prove how the world number one may have erred in judging himself on court.

Asked at the end of a post-match press conference if he feared the significant consequences of on-court outbursts, Djokovic had laughed. “Back to the end of the first set, we saw you similarly venting your frustration at Roland Garros, throwing your racquet. Does it concern you one day that could cost you dearly? If the ball had hit someone - is that something you think you ought to address?” the reporter had questioned.

Djokovic was then nonchalant four years back in his response to the reporter. “You guys are unbelievable,” he observed. The journalist then queried why it was unbelievable, to which the world number said: “Because you’re always picking these kind of things.”

The journalist pressed further and queried if he was not concerned about his mindset. “So I’m the only player that shows his frustration on the court? That’s what you want to say, I’m the only player that is showing that?” Djokovic countered.

To which, the journalist pointed out to the Serbian’s on-court responsibility after being one of the best players on the Tour. “It is not an issue for me. It’s not the first time that I did it,” Djokovic countered.