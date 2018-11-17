"I'm not questioning Sascha's sportsmanship in any way," he said. "I think it's a bold move by Sascha to stop the rally because the umpire can just say, 'sorry, buddy, you're in the rally. I don't care. You lost the point. I didn't see it.' "I don't know what the rule says. I always thought it was an umpire's decision, not a player's decision." ABSORBING DUEL The chaotic climax to the contest overshadowed what had been an absorbing duel with Federer's guile and variety up against Zverev's baseline power.