Sania Mirza Image Credit: AP

Melbourne: Sania Mirza’s return to her first Grand Slam after a two-year break was cut short on Thursday when the former world No. 1 was forced to retire midway through her first round match in women’s doubles at the Australian Open due to a calf injury.

India’s Mirza, who won six Grand Slam doubles titles, took a break from the game in 2017. The 33-year-old made a winning return to the WTA Tour at this month’s Hobart International with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, picking up her 42nd WTA doubles title and the first since winning the women’s doubles in Brisbane in 2017. Mirza said she strained her calf muscle in her right leg during the Hobart final.

“It just got worse in the match. It was bit of a bad strain, but I had a few days off,” she told reporters. “So I obviously had to try to do whatever I could to try to get on the court.