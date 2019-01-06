Brisbane: Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova battled back from a set and a break down to beat Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 and win the Brisbane International for the second time on Sunday.
Japanese star Kei Nishikori claimed his first title since 2016 when he downed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the men’s final.
Tsurenko served for the match at 5-3 in the second set but the tall Czech drew on all her experience to overcome her dogged opponent and regain the title she won at the Queensland Tennis Centre two years ago.
The Ukrainian took an injury time out after rolling her ankle while being broken in the first game of the third set and was powerless to prevent the world No. 8 from storming to her 12th career title.