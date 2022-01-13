The Novak Djokovic COVID-19 storm is not about to blow away anytime soon. There are claims that the Serbian ace broke COVID-19 rules in three countries. He went to a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14 and then tested positive on December 16 before being seen in Spain and then landing in Australia. Now, he has lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in the country and will be deported.

Follow our timeline of where the world number one has been over the past few weeks...

Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal / Gulf News

18 November: Australian government grants him a visa

Novak Djokovic is granted an Australian entry visa to compete at the Australian Open which begins on January 17 2022.

14 December: Djokovic attends basketball game

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is seen at a Euroleague basketball game between Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona in the Serbian capital, Belgrade. The match is a COVID-19 hot spot and many people who were there test positive for the virus.

16 December: He tests positive for COVID-19

Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19 just two days after attending the basketball match which had a virus outbreak. He takes a lateral flow test on 16 December which comes back negative but then takes a PCR test which comes back positive. The 34-year-old - who says he was not notified of the test result until the next day - attends a stamp unveiling ceremony in his honour in Belgrade.

17 December: Presents awards at a ceremony without wearing mask

At the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, he presents awards to young players without wearing a face mask. After this event he says he receives notification of his positive PCR test. It is at this point that he should start 14 days of isolation.

18 December: Conducts interview and photo shoot

However, the next day, he attends an interview and photo shoot with French newspaper L'Equipe in Belgrade. He cancels all other events and isolates for the required period and says conducting the interview was an "error or judgement".

22 December: Negative COVID-19 test

He has another PCR test on 22 December which comes back negative.

25 December: Plays street tennis in Belgrade

On Christmas Day he is pictured playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade and seen posing with Serbian professional handball player, Petar Djordjic.

31 December: Tennis practice in Spain

On 31 December, pictures and videos are shared online that show him in Spain. A tennis academy near Marbella tweets a video of Djokovic training for the possibility of competing in the Australian Open, as well as several pictures of him meeting fans.

5 January: Flies from Spain to Melbourne via Dubai

He lands at Melbourne airport where he tells border officials that he has not been vaccinated. His visa is revoked. In his Australian travel entry form it is stated that he had not travelled anywhere else in the 14 days prior to his arrival there. Djokovic says the form was filled by a member of his team who made a "human error". His passport is taken and he is escorted to a small room where he is interviewed by border control officers.

January 6: His visa is cancelled

His visa is cancelled by the Australian government and he is taken to a temporary detention facility at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, awaiting a hearing.

January 10: Hearing commences

Judge quashes the cancellation of his visa and orders his release from detention.

January 13: Is drawn to face Miomir in Australian Open

While still awaiting a decision on whether he can remain in Australia, he is drawn against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open.

January 14: Australia cancels his visa for second time

The Australian government cancels his visa for a second time saying the world tennis No 1, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, may pose a risk to the community. The decision raises the prospect of a second court battle by the Serbian tennis star to be allowed to stay and bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Australian Open, but time is running out with the tournament starting on Monday.

January 16: Will be deported after losing Australia visa appeal