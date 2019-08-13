Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Richard Gasquet. Image Credit: AFP

Cincinatti: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was beaten on 6-4, 6-4 by Richard Gasquet on Monday on his return to singles competition in Cincinnati following a seven-month hip injury lay-off.

The Scot hadn’t played a singles match since a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January and feared his career was over, but right hip resurfacing surgery allowed him to return.