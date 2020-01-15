Spaniard was forced to play three sets to survive both matches

Feliciano Lopez. Image Credit: Reuters

Wellington: Feliciano Lopez, playing his second match of the day, knocked top seed and world No. 12 Fabio Fognini out of the ATP Auckland Classic on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, one of several players forced to double up following the rain disruption the previous day, was forced to play three sets to survive both matches and spent four hours 25 minutes on court with only a three-hour break in the middle.

He began the day beating Pablo Andujar 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, and after a three-hour rest he came from behind to beat Fognini 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The 61st-ranked Lopez believes the rain delay did him a favour.

“The first match was tough but I honestly think it was very helpful for me (before playing) against Fabio,” Lopez said.

“It was my first match this year, it was two and a half hours on the court so that was very helpful for me and without that match I don’t think I could have played the way I did against Fabio.”

Lopez will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals after the sixth-seed put away Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-2, 7-6.