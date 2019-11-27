Rafael Nadal will inaugurate his signature academy in Kuwait early next year. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: World No. 1 tennis player Rafael Nadal will inaugurate an academy named after himself in Kuwait in February 2020.

Tamdeen Group, Kuwait’s leading mixed-use property developer, will be supporting the project which will serve as the training and developmental hub at the brand new Shaikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex in Kuwait. One of the country’s pioneering public-private partnership projects, the state-of-the art Complex is the biggest sports initiative under the Kuwait Public Authority for Sport.