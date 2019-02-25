The TE development model calls for the inclusion of tennis academies and similar institutions as part of the programme to ultimately ensure that junior talent is tapped from a young age. “In the UAE, we realise we need the numbers. We have more than 150 tennis academies and institutions and we already have more than 50 who have registered with us at the moment. We want everyone to come forward and be part of this initiative so that together we can build up our sport for the future,” Al Marzouqi added.