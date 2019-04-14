Houston: Chilean Christian Garin powered past eighth seed Sam Querrey to make his second ATP Tour final at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Saturday.

Garin, who beat Querrey 7-6(2) 6-2, will play Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final after the Norwegian defeated Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5 6-2.

Querrey was the last remaining seed but the American could not hold off Garin in the first set and was overwhelmed in the second. The 22-year-old Chilean was two points from losing the opening set at 5-6, but held serve and cruised through the tiebreak.

Garin remained dominant on serve in the second set, winning 16 of 19 service points as Querrey’s forehand failed him.

“The conditions today were slow and windy, which is really good for me,” Garin told reporters.

“I was really focused in the second set and I think he was a bit tired in the end, but I’m playing really well.” The Chilean made his first ATP Tour final last month at the Brasil Open and is projected to move inside the top 50 if he wins on Sunday.

Galan came into his semi having just wrapped up his rain-delayed quarter-final against Jordan Thompson. The match resumed in the third set and Galan got the better of the seventh-seeded Australian to win 6-1 4-6 6-4.

He then got off to a fast start against Ruud, who needed a medical timeout after three games to work on his neck.