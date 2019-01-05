Doha: Novak Djokovic suffered his first defeat of the new season in the Qatar Open semi-finals on Friday, losing in three sets to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.
World No. 1 Djokovic failed to find a way past a determined Bautista Agut who won 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes.
The 30-year-old Spaniard will face Tomas Berdych in the title clash after the Czech beat fourth-seeded Italian Marco Cecchinato 7-6(6) 6-3 in the other semi-final.
“I will remember this match all my life,” said world number 24 Bautista Agut, whose victory over Djokovic slightly improved his win-loss record against the Serb to 2-7.