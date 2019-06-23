Swiss master primed for Wimbledon as he brushes aside Goffin

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses for a photograph with the trophy after her straight sets victory over Germany's Julia Gorges in their women's singles final tennis match at the WTA Nature Valley Classic tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, on June 23, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Birmingham: Ashleigh Barty defeated Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-5 to win the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday, a victory that ensures the Australian will be No 1 in the rankings on Monday.

The 23-year-old Barty, who lost the final to Petra Kvitova in 2017, did not drop a set all week at the grass-court tournament, and she fought back from being 4-5 down in the second set to beat the German in 1 hour, 28 minutes.

Roger Federer, meanwhile, will head to Wimbledon in high spirits after waltzing past Belgium’s David Goffin in straight sets to win a record-extending 10th title at the ATP event in Halle. Federer, 37, beat Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to secure his 102nd career singles title and remain unbeaten on grass so far this season.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles,” said Federer.

“I’ve never won a tournament 10 times before, so I will remember forever that I did so here in Halle.”

Goerges fought back tears as she congratulated her friend Barty on taking top spot in the rankings ahead of Wimbledon, which starts July 1.