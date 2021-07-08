London: Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final today, 10 years after being crowned junior champion, beating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).
The 25-year-old Australian will play either former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.
Idol and mentor
Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.
Barty, speaking on court after her win, said: “This is incredible and close to as good a tennis match as I will play. Angelique brought the best out of me and now I have a chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream. I have had ups, downs and everything in between on this journey. There’s a lot of things which have led to this point. To play in the final at Wimbledon on Saturday will be the best thing ever.”