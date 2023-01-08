Five chances

Indian Wells champion Fritz squandered five chances to break in the next set but held his nerve in another tiebreak, ensuring victory for the Americans and sparking wild celebrations on the side of the court and in the stands.

Earlier, Lorenzo Musetti’s withdrawal from his match with Frances Tiafoe handed the U.S. a 2-0 lead after Jessica Pegula beat Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 at Ken Rosewall Arena.

An injury to his right shoulder forced the 20-year-old Musetti to concede to Tiafoe after his first serve of the second set. The Italian lost the opener 6-2.

“He came out playing really well, he had a chance to go for a break early with some great returns but he maybe paid for them,” Tiafoe said.

“I thought I was playing at a really high level. I could see he was tugging his shoulder a lot and stayed locked in. I don’t want to win this way, especially for my team and myself. I hope Lorenzo feels better.” Tiafoe, ranked 19th in the world, had to fight to win his own opening service game before breaking in the third game and steamrolling his way to a comfortable first set win.

Straight sets

Musetti, however, was struggling as the match wore on and, after attempting to play following treatment at the side of the court, he stepped over the net to concede.

Pegula, meanwhile, notched up a straight sets victory over a battling Trevisan, clinching the opening set 6-4 as both players struggled to hold serve.