Sydeny: Defending champions Australia rode skipper Meg Lanning’s run-a-ball 49 to script a five-run victory against South Africa via D/L method in a rain-curtailed Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final clash on Thursday.

Australia will meet India in the final in Melbourne on Sunday in a repeat of the opening match of the tournament.

Lanning hit four fours and a six as she remained unbeaten on 49 with contributions from opener Beth Mooney (28) as the four-time champions posted 134-5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. For the South Africans, Nadine de Klerk (3-19) took three wickets.

As rain played spoilsport, the game was shortened to 13 overs but South Africa could not get to their revised target of 98 as they managed 92-5 with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Laura Wolvaardt remained not out on 41 and looked set for a fight but others did not respond in the same manner except Mignon du Preez (21) to some extent. For the Aussies, Megan Schutt returned best figures of 2-17 in three overs.

Brief Scores

Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 49 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/19)