Sharjah: Crescent Petroleum has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 to be one of the sponsors of the showpiece taking place from March 14-21.
The oil exploration company is an official supporter of the Games and has committed to provide financial support as well as volunteers and specialised care workshops for parents of World Games athletes in collaboration with its non-profit sister organisation, High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center.
“We are proud to be sponsoring the Special Olympics World Games and supporting a cause that is integral to our goals and dear to our hearts,” said Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum. “The empowerment of people with determination is central to our community efforts, and in this Year of Tolerance, it is an important initiative to support. We aim our efforts to further the cause of inclusion and help people of determination to become thriving, contributing members of society.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Flame of Hope’ will arrive from Athens on February 28 at Abu Dhabi Airport. (Staff Report)