Odense (Denmark): India’s challenge in the singles events at the French Open BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament came to a disappointing end after star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, joined senior pro Saina Nehwal in being ousted from the quarter-final round.

While Saina went down to World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying 20-22, 11-21 early Friday evening, defending champion Srikanth too suffered a straight game defeat — 16-21, 19-21 — to World No 1 Kento Momota of Japan in the men’s singles quarter-final. Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu then went down to He Bingjiao of China 13-21, 16-21 to bow out of the competition.

It was Sindhu’s second consecutive loss at the hands of the Chinese shuttler this year after her defeat in Indonesia Open in July.