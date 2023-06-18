What is the scoring system?

Each team will have six players and a manager, who will be competing on six boards which will be played simultaneously. While each board will be called a game, all six combined boards will be termed one match.

Once the board order is decided, it cannot be altered after drawing lots while deciding the run order of play. And in each match, all the players of one team will play with the same colour.

A game won with black pieces will result in 4 Game Points (GP) to the winning player. A victory for a player with white pieces will see them win 3 GP. A draw will be rewarded with 1 GP, and a defeat gets the player 0 GP. Each players’ GP will contribute to the Team’s total Match Points (MP).

With regards to the calculations on Match Points (MP), a Team which scores more GP than their opposition will be rewarded with a bonus of 3 MP. If both the Teams are level on GP, they will be awarded 1 MP each. However, if a team scores lesser GP than the opposing team, they won’t get any MP for that Match.

Scoring system for GP

4 GP (3+1): A player wins the Game with Black Pieces

3 GP: A player wins the Game with White Pieces

1 GP: Draw

0 GP: Defeat

Scoring system for MP

3 MP: The team that scores more Game Points

1 MP: If both teams are level on Game Points

0 MP: The team that scores lesser Game Points than the opponent

The Final will be played over best-of-2 matches. There will be a drawing of lots to determine which team is white in Match 1, this team will then be black in Match 2. The team who wins more matches will be the champion. In the event of a tie:

— There will be a playoff blitz fixture, which will be a best-of-2 match. The team that was white in Match 1 and black in Match 2 will play white in Match 3 and black in Match 4. The time limit for each game will be all moves in 3 minutes plus 2 seconds. The Team that wins the most matches in the fixture will be the Champion.

— If the teams remain tied, there shall be a drawing of lots to determine a board from 1 to 6. The player from each team on this board will then participate in a sudden-death blitz game. The time limit for this game will be 3 minutes plus 2 seconds per move. The player from the team who was white in Matches 1 and 3, will play white in this game.

— If the sudden death blitz game is drawn, then the procedure is repeated except that the colour of the player from each team alternates from the colour the team had in the preceding sudden death blitz game.

— If the tie remains unbroken, the above procedure is repeated until a sudden death blitz game has a winner.

Exciting contests at hand

The Global Chess League kicks off on June 22 after a glittering opening ceremony on the day before. Triveni Continental Kings will be up against upGrad Mumba Masters, starting the tournament in a grand manner.

“One of the most distinctive aspects of the Global Chess League is a unique method of scoring the contests, in addition to sticking to traditional methods. Combined with the mixed-team format, this makes for an exciting tournament in Dubai. We are confident these features will appeal to fans and the global chess community,” said Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson of the Global Chess League Board.

Speaking about the schedule and scoring system, The Fide President, Arkady Dvorkovich, said, “Global Chess League is a truly unique tournament. The scoring system and the schedule has been designed in a manner that gives the fans an exciting experience and keeps them glued to their screens. We are looking forward to 10 days of exciting matches in Dubai.”

Schedule of the Global Chess League

June 22:

Match 1.1: Triveni Continental Kings vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 5.30pm

Match 1.2: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Ganges Grandmasters, 6.50pm

June 23:

Match 1.3: SG Alpine Warriors vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 2pm

Match 2.3: Triveni Continental Kings vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 3.20pm

Match 2.2: Ganges Grandmasters vs SG Alpine Warriors, 5.30pm

Match 2.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 6.50pm

June 24:

Match 3.2: SG Alpine Warriors vs Triveni Continental Kings, 2pm

Match 3.3: Balan Alaskan Knights vs Ganges Grandmasters, 3.20pm

Match 3.1: Chingari Gulf Titans vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 5.30pm

Match 4.2: Triveni Continental Kings vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 6.50pm

June 25:

Match 4.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Ganges Grandmasters, 2pm

Match 4.3: Chingari Gulf Titans vs SG Alpine Warriors, 3.20pm

Match 5.2: Balan Alaskan Knights vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 5.30pm

Match 5.1: SG Alpine Warriors vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 6.50pm

June 26:

Match 5.3: Ganges Grandmasters vs Triveni Continental Kings, 5.30pm

Match 6.3: Balan Alaskan Knights vs SG Alpine Warriors, 6.50pm

June 27:

Match 6.2: Ganges Grandmasters vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 5.30pm

Match 6.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Triveni Continental Kings, 6.50pm

June 28:

Match 7.1: Balan Alaskan Knights vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 5.30pm

Match 7.2: SG Alpine Warriors vs Ganges Grandmasters, 6.50pm

June 29:

Match 7.3: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Triveni Continental Kings, 5.30pm

Match 8.3: Ganges Grandmasters vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 6.50pm

June 30:

Match 8.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 2pm

Match 8.2: Triveni Continental Kings vs SG Alpine Warriors, 3.20pm

Match 9.1: Ganges Grandmasters vs upGrad Mumba Masters, 5.30pm

Match 9.2: Balan Alaskan Knights vs Triveni Continental Kings, 6.50pm

July 1:

Match 9.3: SG Alpine Warriors vs Chingari Gulf Titans, 2pm

Match 10.3: Triveni Continental Kings vs Ganges Grandmasters, 3.20pm

Match 10.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs SG Alpine Warriors, 5.30pm

Match 10.2: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Balan Alaskan Knights, 6.50pm

July 2:

Final Match 1, 5.30pm

Final Match 2, 6.50pm

Tie-Breaks (if needed), 8.10pm