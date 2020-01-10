Cardiff: Wales will take on Japan and New Zealand in three Test matches in June-July as part of their summer tour this year, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

Wales, who reached the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year, will face the Brave Blossoms on June 27 with the venue yet to be decided.

They will then head to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks in Auckland on July 4 and Wellington on July 11.

“It will be pretty special taking this Wales squad to both Japan and New Zealand,” Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said in a statement.

“Going back to Japan for Wales will be a really big fixture on the back of a really successful Rugby World Cup for Japan as hosts both on and off the field.