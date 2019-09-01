Flyhalf Finn Russell plays his part in all four of their tries

Tblisi, Georgia: Georgia’s first home match against a top-tier rugby team ended in a 44-10 loss to Scotland in a World Cup warm-up on Saturday.

Flyhalf Finn Russell played a starring role for the Scots in having a hand in all four of their tries in Tbilisi, scored by Ben Toolis, Rory Hutchinson, Darcy Graham and Scott Cummings.