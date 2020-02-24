England coach Eddie Jones. Image Credit: Reuters

London: England head coach Eddie Jones deserves praise for sticking to his guns with his team selections after Sunday’s dominant 24-12 victory over Ireland in the Six Nations, former coach Clive Woodward has said.

Jones’ selections had been come in for scrutiny after a 24-17 defeat in France and lacklustre 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield but England were superb in the first half against Ireland and led 17-0 at the break.

“England were in a good headspace and I can only say well done to Eddie Jones for sticking to his guns,” Woodward, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, wrote in a column. “He knew the team that he wanted and he was determined not to be distracted by the noise surrounding his selections. When you win a big Test match your selections are always correct.

“I was expecting a dogfight … I was worried about some of the England selections and nervous about the result. But what transpired … was a strong and disciplined performance against Ireland who couldn’t find a way of getting into the contest.”

England are second with nine points from three games and Woodward said the side still had not hit top gear.