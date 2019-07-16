Melbourne: Former Wallabies back James O’Connor has signed with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team Queensland Reds on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the national governing body said on Tuesday.

O’Connor, once renowned as the ‘bad boy’ of Australian rugby, has already linked up with Michael Cheika’s Wallabies in South Africa and the deal makes him eligible for selection.

O’Connor will return to Brisbane with the Reds through to the 2021 season following two seasons with English Premiership club Sale Sharks.