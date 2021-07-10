Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, was also a two-time Olympics gold medallist with the US team. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has said the United States basketball team has Kobe Bryant’s DNA embedded in it and will look to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great with their play during this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Bryant, a five-times NBA champion and twice Olympic gold medal winner, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending legions of fans into mourning.

Durant, who was the team’s leading scorer at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2012 London Games, leads a 12-member US squad looking to claim their 16th gold medal at the Olympics which begin on July 23.

“Kobe Bryant is the guy all of us looked up to and watched as kids. Even when he was alive and playing, his DNA was embedded in us as players. From afar he taught us what the game is about, what work ethic is about,” Durant told reporters.

“And we all kind of pulled from him when he was playing and when he was alive. And now that he’s not with us, we all want to honour his teachings by going out there and playing with that passion, with that energy every single play.”

On Thursday, organisers decided the Olympics would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

“I was definitely disappointed once I heard that, but I understand... we already pushed the games back a year, so we don’t want to cause more trouble with COVID,” Durant said.

US swimmer Michael Andrew has refused to bow to any pressure to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Image Credit: Twitter

US swimmer’s no to vaccine

US swimmer Michael Andrew took an unconventional path to the Tokyo Games as he won’t be bowing to pressure to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before heading to the Olympics.

Andrew, 22, confirmed in a virtual press conference from Team USA’s Hawaii training camp on Thursday that he had not been vaccinated and didn’t plan to be.

He had indicated the same stance at the US trials in Omaha, Nebraska, last month and didn’t want to change course so close to the Games.

“I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to,” said Andrew, who qualified for his first Olympics in the 50M freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.

“As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated. I didn’t want to risk any days out (of training), because there are periods where, if you take the vaccine, you have to deal with some days off.”

Andrew and his family have taken a similarly unorthodox approach to his swimming career. The age-group sensation turned pro at 14 and trains using a race-paced concept that features much less training distance at race speed and doesn’t include weight training.

Andrew said he would strictly adhere to all of the testing, masking and social distancing protocols required of Games competitors.

US men’s head coach Dave Durden, declining to address Andrew’s decision specifically, said he thought the rigorous protocols would keep all team members healthy.