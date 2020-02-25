The UAE Tour riders head to Al Ain for Stage 5 of the competition, meaning many roads will be closed during the day.
Expect short delays across the city as traffic will be halted to let the cyclists progress on their route. Roads will open again once the final cyclists are through.
Stage 5 in detail: AL AIN STAGE - Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet (162km): The UAE Tour’s mountain stage. A classic stage that featured regularly on the former Abu Dhabi Tour, it offers a familiar route around Al Ain taking in many of the symbolic places (Al Ain Zoo, Al Qattara, Al Hili, Al Ain Oasis) up to Green Mubazzarah where the final climb of Jebel Hafeet (10km) begins.