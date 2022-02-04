Kolkata: Hockey was the last sport on PR Sreejesh’s mind when he joined the GV Raja Sports School in Ernakulam in Kerala as an athletic youngster. Like most in his state, the first love for India’s much decorated hockey goalkeeper was sprint, long jump and volleyball till one of his teachers advised him to switch to hockey.

What could have been a loss to athletics became hockey’s gain as the 33-year-old - chosen as World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 on January 31 - has no plans of slowing down despite realising his dream of an Olympic medal with the national team in Tokyo Olympics last August. The bronze medal, which ended 41 years of hurt for once the eight-time gold medallists, must have been a clincher for the rock of the Indian team in winning the online poll.

Recalling the thrilling final moments of the bronze play-off against Germany, Sreejesh said: “My first thought when we conceded the penalty corner with six seconds of the game remaining was like any other hockey fan. I was really disappointed because we knew Germany was capable of turning the game around in the dying moments. We had conceded many times in the past in the last seconds of the game and all those painful memories flashed in my mind.

An ecstatic Indian men's hockey team after winning the bronze play-off game against Germany in Tokyo Olympics. Image Credit: PTI file

‘‘However, I knew I had to focus on the moment and I then began to assign everyone their duties, because it becomes hard to focus on one’s responsibilities in such a pressure situation. After making that save in the end and winning the match, I became emotional as I thought about the incredible 21-year-long journey I had since I began playing hockey at the GV Raja Sports School,” Sreejesh told Hockey India in their newly launched podcast on the eve of leaving for South Africa for FIH Pro League.

The affable Sreejesh, who was conferred the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna - the highest sporting honour in India after the Olympic medal last year and Padmashree - became the first Indian male athlete and second Indian sportsperson overall to win the honour. Rani Rampal, the inspirational women’s hockey team captain, was the first Indian to win the honour in 2020. Sreejesh beat Spain’s climbing Olympic champion Alberto Ginés López and Italian wushu player Michele Giordano to cap what had been a remarkable year for him.

Those who know Sreejesh well vouch for the fact that he rarely gets swept by emotions - so much so that during a pre-departure press conference before leaving for Tokyo - Indian team’s Chief Coach Graham Reid told the media the only complaint that he had against his goalkeeper was that he wished to see Sreejesh smiling more often. Sreejesh must have answered his coach’s plea when he erupted in celebrations after the play-off ended 5-4 in India’s favour.

A former Indian captain till he was replaced by current incumbent Manpreet Singh, Sreejesh has had a share of highs and lows his career - a journey which helps him keep a stoical calm. After a remarkable high in 2016 when India won the silver in Champions Trophy and reached the quarter finals of 2016 Rio Olympics under his captaincy, he was struck with a cruciate ligament injury the next year.

Injury setback

Speaking about his battle with the setback that threatened to end his career early, Sreejesh said: “Dealing with that injury was the toughest situation for me because I was in the peak of my career at that point. I was the captain of the Indian team and I had been performing well and people had just begun to recognise me.

‘‘Hockey was the most important thing in my life at the time and everything else was secondary. Then after getting injured and seeing India continue to play well in my absence, I felt like people started to forget about me. That was a very difficult period for me, but I gained a lot of perspective and maturity from that experience which eventually helped me to make my way back into the Indian team.”