American willing to step in if fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov does not materialise

Dustin Poirier Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier is willing to step up and face Tony Ferguson at UFC 245, should Khabib Nurmagomedov not take the right planned for December.

While Ferguson, who is unbeaten in his last 12 fight, continue to taunt the Russian champion (28-0), Poirier tweeted: “If he can’t make it. I can.”

Poirier was submitted by Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi after compiling an impressive six-fight winning streak against top fighters like Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez and Max Holloway.

Despite suffering his disappointing performance in the UAE, Poirier is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

He is currently ranked No. 2 in the official UFC lightweight rankings behind Khabib.