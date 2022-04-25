Adel Sajan of Danube Group talks to Dubai-based Argentinian Padel Tennis coach Fermin Batata and finds out how to play the game better.
Fermin Batata explains the intricacies of Padel Tennis and gives tips to be a better player.
Fermin Batata explains the intricacies of Padel Tennis, gives tips to be a better player
Adel Sajan of Danube Group talks to Dubai-based Argentinian Padel Tennis coach Fermin Batata and finds out how to play the game better.
Fermin Batata explains the intricacies of Padel Tennis and gives tips to be a better player.