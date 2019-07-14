The final was the longest in Wimbledon history

Wimbledon, London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest-ever final and settled by an historic tie-break.

The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record.

Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

At 4 hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest final at Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.

The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.

Federer has ruled grass courts since the early 2000s.

He has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record 12th appearance in the title match.

But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in finals at the place and 4-0 against him in five-setters.

This one was unlike any other, though.

FACTBOX: List of leading men's Grand Slam winners

List of leading men's grand slam singles title winners after Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

20 - Roger Federer (Switzerland) - Australian Open (6), French Open (1), Wimbledon (8), U.S. Open (5)

18 - Rafael Nadal (Spain) - Australian Open (1), French Open (12), Wimbledon (2), U.S. Open (3)

16 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - Australian Open (7), French Open (1), Wimbledon (5), U.S. Open (3)

14 - Pete Sampras (U.S.) - Australian Open (2), Wimbledon (7), U.S. Open (5)