NHL - Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (right) moves the puck against Los Angeles Kings' right wing Alex Iafallo during the second period of their NHL game on Thursday. Image Credit: AP

Denver: Tyson Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals and the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the NHL play-offs with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the pivotal period. Backup Jonas Johansson made 21 saves to help the Avalanche finish 7-1 against the Kings this season.

Colorado and Vegas both finished with 82 points, but the Avs earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy - awarded to the team with the best regular-season mark - on regulation wins. The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time since 2000-01, when they went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and St. Louis scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat Minnesota 7-3.

Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist in Calgary’s 4-1 victory over Vancouver. Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists. Matthew Highmore scored for Vancouver.