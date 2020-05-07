LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers uring the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Image Credit: AP

The NBA’s top players are set to check in at their respective team bases for training on Friday as basketball seeks a return to action soon following the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA has been suspended since March with top athletes in lockdown or self isolation due to COVID-19.

The Utah Jazz are exercising extreme caution during the resumption of training after star player Rudy Gobert became the first professional athlete in the US to test positive for the virus, which ultimately led to the suspension of the league.

Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of the Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off Image Credit: AFP

“It could be within a day or two,’ Utah executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey told NBA.com about a return to training.

“We want to make sure the facility meets all of the league specifications, the local and state health officials’ protocols, and then we’re going to be even more stringent with those standards and create our own.”

Strict measures have also been put in place against the spread of the virus when players return for individual training.

According to NBA.com, no more than four players will be allowed at the facility at a given time. Players also cannot use facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centres or gyms.

“We have worked closely with state health officials and our own medical and health performance team,” Lindsey said.