Max Verstappen sets the pace in first session as Vettel stays 0.167 seconds behind

Singapore: Bull’s Max Verstappen lapped fastest in opening practice for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Valtteri Bottas smashed his Mercedes into the wall.

The 21-year-old Dutchman set a benchmark time of one minute, 40.259 seconds over the first of the two 90-minute sessions.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, a four-times winner at the twisting Marina Bay track but without a Grand Prix victory in more than a year, was 0.167 seconds adrift.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes, 0.666 seconds off the pace but on a harder tyre compound. The Briton, who leads teammate Bottas by 63 points with seven races to go is also a four-times winner in Singapore.

“I think they are very much going to be the favourites here,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said of Mercedes. “But we’ve got a competitive car and hopefully we can take the fight to them.”

Hamilton, last year’s winner, is looking to return Mercedes to the top of the podium after two successive defeats to Ferrari in Belgium and Italy.

Bottas was fourth, but the Finn crashed out with a little under half an hour left on the clock when his Mercedes snapped out of control on the exit of turn 19 and ploughed into the barriers.

The accident brought the session to a brief halt as marshals worked to clear away his car.