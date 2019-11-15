Sao Paulo: Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to sort out his next contract soon, but he’s not in any rush.

The 34-year-old British driver’s deal with Mercedes is valid until the end of 2020.

Speaking before the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton said he doesn’t see a reason to stop racing anytime soon.

“It’s nice to be wanted. So hopefully soon we’ll get that sorted,” the driver said about future contract negotiations.