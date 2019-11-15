Sao Paulo: Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to sort out his next contract soon, but he’s not in any rush.
The 34-year-old British driver’s deal with Mercedes is valid until the end of 2020.
Speaking before the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton said he doesn’t see a reason to stop racing anytime soon.
“It’s nice to be wanted. So hopefully soon we’ll get that sorted,” the driver said about future contract negotiations.
“I have obviously considered the next couple of years and naturally I know that I want to continue racing. But in terms of the ‘future’ I have not planned absolutely everything.”