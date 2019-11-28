Abu Dhabi: Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the 2019 season:
Drivers
1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 387 pts
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 314
3. Max Verstappen (NED) 260
4. Charles Leclerc (MON) 249
5. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 230
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 95
7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 95
8. Alexander Albon (THA) 84
9. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 54
10. Sergio Perez (MEX) 46
11. Lando Norris (GBR) 45
12. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 43
13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 37
14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 35
15. Lance Stroll (CAN) 21
16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 20
17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 14
18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 8
19. Robert Kubica (POL) 1
Constructors
1. Mercedes 701 pts
2. Ferrari 479
3. Red Bull 391
4. McLaren 140
5. Renault 91
6. Toro Rosso 83
7. Racing Point 67
8. Alfa Romeo Racing 57
9. Haas 28
10. Williams 1