It has been announced that from this year Formula 1 will be making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel and those who have not had the jab will not be allowed inside the paddock.
The move applies to all personnel working within Formula 1 and that does not just mean drivers, it includes teams, media, hospitality workers and any guests who attend the races.
The move comes as F1 prepares to embark on what it hopes will be a record 23-race calendar this season.
Case-by-case basis
It is believed that the FIA is willing to consider individual exemptions on a case-by-case basis while the ‘bubble’ system will no longer be mandatory.
Four drivers missed races since the start of the pandemic after testing positive for COVID-19. They were Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen.
Last year, a double vaccination was needed for the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.