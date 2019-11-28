Abu Dhabi: Canadian Nicholas Latifi said his dream had come true after Williams announced on Thursday he would be making his Formula One debut in 2020 as Robert Kubica’s replacement.

The 24-year-old, who is second in the Formula Two feeder series with two races remaining this weekend, is already the British team’s reserve and has driven for them in six practice sessions this season.

“For me, it’s a dream come true and something I’ve been working towards for almost half my life,” Latifi said in a statement ahead of the season-ending Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“It still feels a bit surreal. I don’t think it will sink in fully until I’m on the grid in Melbourne next year.”

Latifi’s appointment alongside Mercedes-backed Briton George Russell, who made his debut this year, fills the last vacant spot on the 2020 grid.