Dubai: Lewis Hamilton confirmed his coronation as the greatest driver of all time as he won an amazing race in Turkey, teeing up a party in Abu Dhabi to celebrate his record-equalling seventh Drivers’ Championship Formula One title.
Hamilton nursed his Mercedes home for virctory on balding intermediate tyres - refusing team orders to pit - after a chaotic race where nine different racers had the outright lead.
The British Mercedes driver was heard sobbing on his team mic after equalling Michael Schumacher's seventh-title record, and with his all-time records in pole positions and GP victories, he is now the greatest driver of all time.
Hamilton can now begin his celebrations, culminating in Abu Dhabi on Decemger 13 as the curtain comes down on a season like no other.
Rivals such as Sebastian Vettel - the great four-time champion - were all congratulating Hamilton as he composed himself, still sat in his cockpit.
Hamilton, such an assertive and outspoken ambassador for Black Lives Matter, was lost for words as he realised his achievement. And what an achievement...
"I can't begin to think of this," he said after gathering himself. "This is the hard work of my father and the great people I have worked with over the years." He signed off with the ominous: "More to come."
So on to Abu Dhabi and Yas Island Circuit in four short weeks, where - regardless of the winner on that given day - the fireworks and celebrations will only be for one man.