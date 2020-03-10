The 2020 Formula One season, scheduled to begin in Melbourne this weekend, will be boosted by Saudi Aramco as one of their partners. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company, will become the latest global sponsor for Formula One.

A statement from F1 announced that Aramco will be Formula 1’s sixth global partner alongside DHL, Emirates, Heineken, Pirelli and Rolex.

Aramco selected Formula 1 as its first global sponsorship platform in recognition of the sport’s “dynamic appeal and growing global fan base.” Formula 1’s international platform will connect Aramco to an engaged audience of 500 million fans and allow it to better communicate its success stories to the world.

Formula 1 and Aramco will combine their considerable shared expertise to identify opportunities for the advancement of sustainable fuels, enhanced engine efficiencies and emerging mobility technology.

Following the announcement of Formula 1’s sustainability plans in November 2019, this partnership has the potential to further develop and accelerate its plans towards a power unit fueled by advanced sustainable fuels. The deal will include trackside branding for Aramco at most races, title rights to the US, Spanish and Hungarian Grands Prix in 2020, broadcast integration and exposure through our digital platforms to showcase Aramco’s position as an innovator in transport technology.

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 welcomed Aramco as the latest partner. “We are delighted to welcome Aramco to the Formula 1 family as a long-term global partner as we start our 2020 season. We are looking forward to sharing our combined expertise and working with Aramco on technological innovation and we will benefit hugely from its capabilities and expertise in the fuel and energy sector,” Carey said.