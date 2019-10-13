Simone Biles of the United States. Image Credit: AP

Stuttgart: US gymnastics queen Simone Biles won her fourth and fifth golds at the world championships in the women’s beam and floor finals on Sunday to set a new all-time record of 25 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old also extended her own record of 19 worlds golds after success earlier this week in the team, all-round and vault events with the USA team in Stuttgart.

China’s Liu Tingting, 19, took silver on the beam with 16-year-old teammate Li Shijia earning bronze.

Her victory on the beam made Biles the most decorated gymnast in history, bettering the previous all-time record of 23 world medals won by men’s star Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in the 1990s.

Biles added to her dazzling record, and finished these championships in Stuttgart with five golds, in the floor final.

Biles earned the 25th worlds medal of her career by exactly one point ahead of US teammate Sunisa Lee in silver with Angelina Melnikova of Russia earning bronze.