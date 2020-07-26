All the action and goals from 10 games, with European spots and relegation on the line

So how are the nerves? I suppose it depends on whom you support. Liverpool and City fans can put their feet up, but the Chelsea and United faithful will have jangling nerves as missing out on the Champions League would be a massive blow.

But what they are going through will be nothing compared to the followers of Villa, Bournemouth and Watford as they know two of these three are sunk after today's matches.

Craig Leader, the manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights in Dubai, says the nervous parties have been getting ready for the heartbreak/delight (delete as applicable). "They have been booking tables and we have had to turn some fans away already," he said. "It's a bit late this year but it is still one of the biggest events on the sports calendar and the loyal fans always come out in force."

Two of Bournemouth, Watford and Villa will join already relegated Norwich in the Championship next season.

Villa have the upper hand with a three-point lead on Bournemouth and a marginally better goal difference than Watford.

Dean Smith’s men also have momentum after a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday and travel to a West Ham side now sure of their place in the Premier League next season.

We know Liverpool won the league title at a canter and we know Norwich are down. But the questions to be answered today are who will join the Reds and Manchester City in the Champions League - and who is in for the dreaded drop and getting relegated to the Championship alongside the Canaries...

Fixtures

All games 7pm UAE

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Aston Villa

Good afternoon! We are in for a treat - tears cheers and all as the curtain finally falls on the longest of Premier League seasons.