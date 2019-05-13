Toronto: The Toronto Raptors are headed to the Eastern Conference final. The Raptors will face a tough task in controlling Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the NBA’s highest-scoring offence.
Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winning buzzer-beater Sunday to help Toronto edge Philadelphia 92-90 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series, setting up a showdown between the East’s top teams during the regular season.
Leonard’s shot bounced around the rim four times before dropping through the basket.
“It was great,” Leonard said. “That’s something I never experienced before, Game 7, a game-winning shot. It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.”
Leonard and the Raptors will have a few hours to enjoy it. The conference final begin on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. In their only other conference final appearance, Toronto lost to LeBron James and Cleveland in six games in 2016.