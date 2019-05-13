Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, centre, celebrates his game-winning basket as time expired at the end of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Toronto on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Toronto: The Toronto Raptors are headed to the Eastern Conference final. The Raptors will face a tough task in controlling Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the NBA’s highest-scoring offence.

Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winning buzzer-beater Sunday to help Toronto edge Philadelphia 92-90 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series, setting up a showdown between the East’s top teams during the regular season.

Leonard’s shot bounced around the rim four times before dropping through the basket.

“It was great,” Leonard said. “That’s something I never experienced before, Game 7, a game-winning shot. It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.”