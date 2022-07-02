Nyborg: Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen won stage two of the Tour de France today vindicating his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team’s decision to select him ahead of Mark Cavendish.
Jakobsen edged Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert, who however took the overall leader’s yellow jersey after this 202.2km run from Roskilde in Denmark that included the 18km-long Great Belt Bridge.
Big spill
Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates just managed to avoid a big spill inside the 3km marker that took out a large number of riders, including several members of Ineos Grenadiers, and it was left to Jakobsen, Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) to battle it out for the win.
And Jakobsen – who was left in a coma after his devastating crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland – sealed a stunning comeback beating Van Aert and Pedersen to the line.