Dubai: Indian teenage challenger Gukesh Dommaraju frittered away the initiative and lost to Chinese world champion Ding Liren in the 12th game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Monday. Both players are tied 6-6.
Playing white, Ding started with an English Opening, which gave the world champion early control. The 18-year-old Indian resigned after 38 moves.
Crucial lead
Gukesh, who got the crucial lead with a win in game 11 on Sunday, aims to surpass Garry Kasparov as the youngest undisputed world chess champion and took a crucial lead as the tournament entered the final stretch.
Gukesh, whose win gave him a 6-5 lead with just three games to play, forced a resignation from Ding after the defending champion made a blunder under time pressure.
The victory ended seven consecutive draws and gave the 18-year-old Gukesh a big psychological advantage into the homestretch of the 14-match series but now Ding must be fancying his chances after getting the vital confidence-booster on Monday.
Ding became the first Chinese player to be crowned world champion when he defeated Russia’s Ian Nepomniatchi in Kazakhstan last year in a tie-breaker.