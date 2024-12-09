Crucial lead

Gukesh, who got the crucial lead with a win in game 11 on Sunday, aims to surpass Garry Kasparov as the youngest undisputed world chess champion and took a crucial lead as the tournament entered the final stretch.

Gukesh, whose win gave him a 6-5 lead with just three games to play, forced a resignation from Ding after the defending champion made a blunder under time pressure.

The victory ended seven consecutive draws and gave the 18-year-old Gukesh a big psychological advantage into the homestretch of the 14-match series but now Ding must be fancying his chances after getting the vital confidence-booster on Monday.