Kolkata: The bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics is now a distant memory as the Indian men’s hockey team want to take a fresh guard for a challenging year ahead - with the Asia Cup and the Asian Games on the cards as well as the World Cup in 2023. Manpreet Singh & Co will be travelling to South Africa for their first competitive matches of 2022 with FIH Pro League matches against South Africa and France, scheduled between February 8 and 13 in Potchefstroom.

India have picked an experienced squad for the four games, with senior players such as PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas and Mandeep returning after being rested for the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh last month.

“These are the first matches of this year and we want to start on a positive note. Our first focus is that we do not under-estimate any team. We want to play these matches and improve ourselves and increase our confidence, especially with Asia Cup and Asian Games coming up this year, followed by the World Cup in 2023,” captain Manpreet said.

Two youngsters Jugraj Singh and Abhishek have also been included in the squad for the first time and if selected in the 18 will make their international debut on the tour.

“Jugraj is a versatile player as he plays both in the midfield and in defence. He is very quick when he dragflicks. Abhishek is a striker who scored quite a few goals at the National Championships. He was quite prolific in the trial games we had at the camp. It will be exciting for these two guys to make their debut,” said Chief Coach Graham Reid, an inspirational figure behind them ending a 41-year drought of Olympic medals.

Speaking on the squad selection, Reid said: “We want to ensure that our players and everyone understands how seriously we are taking these games. The team we have picked is pretty reflective of that. We also want the players who have not had opportunities to play since the Olympics to get back in the fray.

“South Africa matches will come after their African Cup of Nations title win. They will be very keen to continue what they started at Tokyo Olympics last year,” Reid cautioned while speaking to Hockey India media.