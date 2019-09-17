Changzhou: Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa made an emphatic start to their campaign at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament by defeating the world No 7 Indonesian pair Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavienti in the first round of the mixed doubles event in Changzhou on Tuesday.
The Indian duo defeated the sixth-seeded pair 22-20, 17-21, 21-17 in a thrilling opening round clash that lasted for more than 50 minutes at the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium.
They were trailing 12-18 in the first game and looked on course for an exit from the competition. However, they made a remarkable comeback to win the opening game 22-20.
The Indonesian duo came back strongly in the second game as they showed their master class and took the match in the final game where they eventually lost and bowed out of the tournament.