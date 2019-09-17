Changzhou: Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa made an emphatic start to their campaign at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament by defeating the world No 7 Indonesian pair Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavienti in the first round of the mixed doubles event in Changzhou on Tuesday.

The Indian duo defeated the sixth-seeded pair 22-20, 17-21, 21-17 in a thrilling opening round clash that lasted for more than 50 minutes at the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium.

They were trailing 12-18 in the first game and looked on course for an exit from the competition. However, they made a remarkable comeback to win the opening game 22-20.