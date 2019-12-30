An Indian para-military force soldier stands guard at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, one of the main venues of the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: India will be sending a contingent to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced after its Annual General Meeting.

It also confirmed that it will be bidding to host either the 2026 or the 2030 CWG.

The IOA has also approved the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) proposal to host a separated Commonwealth shooting event to compensate for the sport’s absence from the 2022 CWG.

“The Indian Olympic Association held its Annual General Meeting today at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi. The house together reviewed and decided on governance matters and other agendas, including the decision to participate in the #Birmingham2022 #CommonwealthGames!” the IOA tweeted on Monday.